Sundie Seefried Acquires 19,500 Shares of SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Stock

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) CEO Sundie Seefried purchased 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $10,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,172,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,601.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SHF Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of SHFS opened at $0.60 on Thursday. SHF Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $30.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get SHF alerts:

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of SHF

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $10.50) on shares of SHF in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SHF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SHF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SHF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in SHF in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in SHF during the third quarter worth about $7,009,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.