Susquehanna Cuts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $100.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Endava from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.25.

Endava Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DAVA opened at $50.02 on Monday. Endava has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $115.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

About Endava

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Endava by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 1,461.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Endava by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

