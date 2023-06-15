Swipe (SXP) One Day Volume Hits $33.37 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001269 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $180.65 million and approximately $33.37 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 559,307,423 coins and its circulating supply is 567,771,730 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

