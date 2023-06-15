Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 3.8%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.01. 118,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 578,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYM. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,016.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,016.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,551. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

