Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the May 15th total of 764,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,202.3 days.
Symrise Price Performance
SYIEF traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.51. 661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.52. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $91.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.21.
Symrise Company Profile
