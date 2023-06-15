T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 402,624 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of T-Mobile US worth $242,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

Shares of TMUS traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.81. 2,581,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.76 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

