Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,900 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 377,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,059.0 days.
Taisei Stock Performance
TISCF stock remained flat at $33.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. Taisei has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $33.08.
Taisei Company Profile
