Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,900 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 377,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,059.0 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

TISCF stock remained flat at $33.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. Taisei has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $33.08.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

