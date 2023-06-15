Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Short Interest Update

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the May 15th total of 248,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talis Biomedical
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 36.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 91,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.
Talis Biomedical Stock Performance
TLIS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. 32,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,095. Talis Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.
About Talis Biomedical
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B.
