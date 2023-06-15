Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in AutoZone by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,697.05.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO traded up $60.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,459.97. 83,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,741. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,571.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,490.59. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,959.58 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,964 shares of company stock worth $14,754,994. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.