Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.86. 680,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,022. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.