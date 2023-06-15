Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VDC stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $194.62. The stock had a trading volume of 35,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,147. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $201.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.69.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

