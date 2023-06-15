Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,323 IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of IQ Global Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IQ Global Resources ETF by 3,865.0% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period.

IQ Global Resources ETF Price Performance

IQ Global Resources ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.41. 409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,548. IQ Global Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24.

IQ Global Resources ETF Company Profile

IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ ARB Global Resources Index (the Index). The Index uses momentum and valuation factors to identify global companies that operate in commodity-specific market segments and whose equity securities trade in developed markets, including the United States.

