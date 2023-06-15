Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWM traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $186.21. 14,789,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,401,723. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.