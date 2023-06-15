Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,312,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 7.2% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,000,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 838,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,675,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $470.99. The company had a trading volume of 461,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,028. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $452.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.