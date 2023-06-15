Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Update

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 181.3% from the May 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Taoping Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TAOP remained flat at $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday. 864,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,677. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. Taoping has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Get Taoping alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taoping

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Taoping as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping, Inc operates as block chain technology and smart cloud services provider. It operates through the following segments: Cloud-based Technology, Blockchain Technology, Traditional Information Technology. The CBT segment includes the company’s cloud based products and data storage related services sold to private sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.