Tarek Robbiati Sells 159,180 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,011,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,328,988. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $13,464,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $130,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.