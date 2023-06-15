Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAW) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 448,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $1,647,000.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of TGAAW remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Target Global Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.69.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

