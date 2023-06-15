Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW) Short Interest Update

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Target Hospitality Trading Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:THWWW traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,070. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $26,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Skaana Management L.P. lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 298,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.