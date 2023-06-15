Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Update

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

TMKR remained flat at $10.56 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,893. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. Tastemaker Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tastemaker Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 5.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 105,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,511,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tastemaker Acquisition Company Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.