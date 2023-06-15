TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TAVHY traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.75. 502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (TAVHY)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.