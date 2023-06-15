TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TAVHY traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.75. 502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

