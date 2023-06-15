TD Securities Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$68.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.56.

EIF stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$52.21. The company had a trading volume of 71,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$40.65 and a 52 week high of C$55.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of C$526.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$492.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.2517134 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

