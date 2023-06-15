TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.25

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.25 and traded as high as C$4.28. TDb Split shares last traded at C$4.24, with a volume of 18,140 shares.

TDb Split Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.55. The stock has a market cap of C$27.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.01.

About TDb Split

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

