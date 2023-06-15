Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires New Position in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 288,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 544,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ITOCY traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.45. 46,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.75. ITOCHU Co. has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $81.25.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

