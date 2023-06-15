Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,402,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.12% of Williams Companies worth $46,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco raised its stake in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.66. 1,194,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,972,611. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

