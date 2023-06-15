Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $55,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 32,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $3,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $452.52. 760,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,627. The business’s fifty day moving average is $413.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $283.11 and a 12-month high of $456.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

