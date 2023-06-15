Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $19.65 Million Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.47% of SLM worth $19,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $41,054,000. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in shares of SLM by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,490,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of SLM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Compass Point raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

SLM Stock Performance

SLM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.73. 311,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,952. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. SLM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.