Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $20.78 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.19% of Seagate Technology worth $20,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,939. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $83.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.