Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $79.07 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.8% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $79,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.43. 2,141,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,880,875. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

