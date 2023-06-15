Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,627 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Netflix were worth $43,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $446.47. 2,881,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,379,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $448.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

