Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 17,385 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $121.34. 520,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.57 and its 200-day moving average is $121.71. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

