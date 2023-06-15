Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 44,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $43,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.7 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,742,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,557,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $197.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.90.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.