Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 68,000 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $16,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Motco raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.84. 3,478,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $44.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

