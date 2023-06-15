Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 104,000 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 818,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for about 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $50,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
NYSE:TTE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,039. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.34.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
