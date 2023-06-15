Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 14,500 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $31,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 248,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 399,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.38. The company had a trading volume of 690,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,797. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $60.47.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,055.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.98.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.