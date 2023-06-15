Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,550 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 686,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $27,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,736,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 61,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 874,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,424,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

CFG traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.52. 1,378,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,378,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

