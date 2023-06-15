Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,700 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $26,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $12.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $922.05. The company had a trading volume of 111,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,378. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $580.01 and a one year high of $964.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $914.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $857.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

