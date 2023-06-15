Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 661,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $21,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,106,000 after acquiring an additional 184,290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $151,220,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,859. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

