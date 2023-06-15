Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,214,700 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the May 15th total of 958,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,024.5 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNF remained flat at $10.06 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

About Telenor ASA

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.