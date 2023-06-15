Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,214,700 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the May 15th total of 958,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,024.5 days.
Telenor ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNF remained flat at $10.06 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86.
About Telenor ASA
