Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TELNY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Telenor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 54.22%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.3814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.35. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is 18.23%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

