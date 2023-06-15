TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK) Short Interest Update

TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of TenX Keane Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,043,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,929,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000.

TenX Keane Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TENK remained flat at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,834. TenX Keane Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42.

TenX Keane Acquisition Company Profile

TenX Keane Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

