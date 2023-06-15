Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.58 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Terra has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $169.91 million and $56.65 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003083 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001309 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 292,088,987 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

