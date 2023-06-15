Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.7 %

Tesla stock opened at $256.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,230 shares of company stock valued at $31,446,687 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.15.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.