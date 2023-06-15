Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Raised to Outperform at KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.11.

Tesla Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $256.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.53. The company has a market capitalization of $813.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,230 shares of company stock worth $31,446,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

