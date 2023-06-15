Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down to $256.79

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $256.79, but opened at $248.40. Tesla shares last traded at $255.09, with a volume of 27,191,218 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.15.

Tesla Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.53. The stock has a market cap of $812.31 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,230 shares of company stock valued at $31,446,687 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

