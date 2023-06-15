Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Tesoro Minerals Trading Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

Tesoro Minerals Company Profile

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

