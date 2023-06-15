Tether Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. Tether has a market cap of $83.47 billion and $30.63 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000032 BTC.
About Tether
Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 87,083,529,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,560,685,486 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
