Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Shares Down 1.2%

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.64. 304,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 90,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Sugar Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 325.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 239,038 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teucrium Sugar Fund in the first quarter worth $3,272,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 210.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 2,600.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares during the last quarter.

About Teucrium Sugar Fund

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

