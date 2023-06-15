The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,054. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.32. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.