The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ TCFC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,650. The company has a market capitalization of $165.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Community Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,388,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Community Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

