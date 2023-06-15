The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Down 54.2% in May

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
The European Equity Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of EEA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 46,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107. The European Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31.
The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The European Equity Fund Company Profile
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The European Equity Fund (EEA)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.