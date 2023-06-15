The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Down 54.2% in May

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The European Equity Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EEA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 46,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107. The European Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The European Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The European Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.